How to achieve effective 2024 budget, by experts

They said the government should use the budget as its working template by adhering to the underlining principles, while working to reduce deficits and headless borrowings. Chief Executive Officer, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf, said the underlying assumptions on global crude oil price of $73.96 per barrel; exchange rate of N700 to the dollar and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 3.76 per cent are achievable if reforms are kept on course.
"Inflation rate assumption of 21 per cent also appears ambitious. High recurrent expenditure typically poses a risk to capital budget and the capacity to fund infrastructure which is very critical for economic diversification and transformation. However, the outlook for revenue seems positive given the current reforms. Hopefully, this will help to tame the trend of increasing budget deficit," Yusuf said.
“The percentage (CAPEX) to the total is still very poor. We should not be spending less than 50 per cent of our total budget on CAPEX. This can only be achieved if we reduce the cost of governance drastically,” he said.
"In simple term, the Ways and Means has been converted to Federal Government's debt at nine per cent interest rate," the Rockshield Microfinance boss said. Omojuwa warns that prudence in government spending is also very crucial for the proposed budget to be successful. "We should try as much as possible to reduce wastage in government, especially in the cost of governance. More emphasis should be placed on infrastructure and CAPEX. There should be proper value for money audit on Federal Government's projects. For instance, the cost of constructing one kilometre of road in Nigeria is one of the highest in Africa.