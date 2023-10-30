How to achieve effective 2024 budget, by experts

presentation of the 2024 budget proposal to the National Assembly, financial and economic experts have continued to express views on the proposed budget.

They said the government should use the budget as its working template by adhering to the underlining principles, while working to reduce deficits and headless borrowings. Chief Executive Officer, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf, said the underlying assumptions on global crude oil price of $73.96 per barrel; exchange rate of N700 to the dollar and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 3.76 per cent are achievable if reforms are kept on course.

“Inflation rate assumption of 21 per cent also appears ambitious. High recurrent expenditure typically poses a risk to capital budget and the capacity to fund infrastructure which is very critical for economic diversification and transformation. However, the outlook for revenue seems positive given the current reforms. Hopefully, this will help to tame the trend of increasing budget deficit,” Yusuf said. headtopics.com

“The percentage (CAPEX) to the total is still very poor. We should not be spending less than 50 per cent of our total budget on CAPEX. This can only be achieved if we reduce the cost of governance drastically,” he said.

“In simple term, the Ways and Means has been converted to Federal Government’s debt at nine per cent interest rate,” the Rockshield Microfinance boss said. Omojuwa warns that prudence in government spending is also very crucial for the proposed budget to be successful. “We should try as much as possible to reduce wastage in government, especially in the cost of governance. More emphasis should be placed on infrastructure and CAPEX. There should be proper value for money audit on Federal Government’s projects. For instance, the cost of constructing one kilometre of road in Nigeria is one of the highest in Africa. headtopics.com

2024: Why PDP is not fit to govern Edo againA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕

2024 Olympics Qualifiers: Gusau Seeks Support For Super Falcons Ahead Ethiopia ClashEresident of the Nigeria Football Federation Ibrahim Gusau has urged Nigerians to come out to support the Super Falcons when they take on Ethiopia in their Read more ⮕

Rehabilitation Of Kaduna Refinery To Be Completed By 2024 EndingBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Lokpobiri, Kyari Inspect Kaduna Refinery, Assure Operations In 2024The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, and the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Kaduna refinery to be ready by Q4 2024, says HeinekenNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Ex-US Vice President, Mike Pence, Withdraws From 2024 Presidential RaceFormer United States Vice President, Mike Pence, has withdrawn from the 2024 presidential race. Read more ⮕