SERAP Seeks Reform In INEC To Promote Voters' Rights

Yakubu, to seek constitutional and legal reforms that would promote voter’s rights, free, fair and honest elections.

SERAP specifically urged Professor Yakubu to use INEC’s mandates to promote constitutional and legal reforms that would contain explicit mandatory provisions on internet voter registration, and the use of modern technology, including in casting and counting, voter registration and systems for reporting results.

These suggestions are contained in an open letter dated October 28, 2023 and signed by SERAP deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare. The group insisted that if its suggestions are accepted it would improve the right to representative democracy in the country. headtopics.com

SERAP also maintained that the continuing resistance by politicians to bring the country’s electoral legal rules up to date with modern technology, and make the use of technology mandatory in the nation’s electoral process is entirely inconsistent and incompatible with Nigerians’ right to effectively participate in their own government.

The organisation pointed out that democracy works best when everyone participates, adding that a legally enforceable right to vote is the bedrock of any democratic society.SERAP stated, “Confidence in the electoral process is on the decline. Many Nigerians are expressing concerns about the credibility and integrity of the electoral process. headtopics.com

“Nigerian politicians have little incentive to pursue genuine constitutional and legal reforms that would improve the exercise by Nigerians of their right to participation in the electoral process and in the mechanisms of government.

