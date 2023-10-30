‘Time to reform the power sector is now’

Nigeria’s growth, new technologies and a population density of already more than 230 million people increases its need for energy. Chief Executive, OneWattSolar, Femi Oye, believes the country can achieve more from renewable energy by making available land for plants and ensuring utilities have the means to buy in clean energy. He shares his thoughts on this and other issues in this interview with

Having been part of global efforts to expand the circular economy, would you say Nigeria’s future prosperity hinge on affordable, clean and reliable energy? Even though Nigeria is energy rich, poverty remains a big challenge.The Integrated Energy Policy review estimated that the country will need to increase the supply of renewable electricity from 13 per cent of total electricity generation today to 23 per cent in 2025 and 36 per cent by 2030. Renewable electricity would then account for 10 per cent of Nigeria’s total energy consumption by 2025.

You have been a pioneer of the voluntary carbon credit market, how is this a transformational tool to help transform our economy? Carbon credits are financial incentives provided to organisations engaged in sustainable business practices and climate action under the Paris agreement to reduce carbon emissions, and corporate sustainability goals.The Nigerian market is also gearing up for a number of initiatives to help companies explore carbon credits and get funding for projects that demonstrate carbon capture offsets. Globally, the market for carbon credits is worth more than $50 billion yearly. headtopics.com

