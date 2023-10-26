Ex-Senate President Lawan Congratulates Tinubu On Supreme Court Victory

Lawan, in a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Dr. Ezrel Tabiowo, described Tinubu’s victory as a legal vindication that further strengthens the nation’s democratic process.He commended the Supreme Court Justices for staying committed to upholding the rule of law as well as the All Progressives Congress (APC) for their unwavering support and steadfast determination throughout the entire legal process.

The statement reads, “I extend our heartfelt congratulations to President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) on their resounding victory at the Supreme Court, today, over the 2023 Presidential Election. This momentous triumph signifies not only a legal vindication but also reinforces the trust and confidence the Nigerian people have placed in the leadership of President Tinubu and the APC.

“I also commend the APC for their unwavering support and steadfast determination throughout this entire legal process. The party’s unity, resilience, and commitment to the ideals of democracy have undoubtedly contributed to this significant victory. It is a testament to the strength of our democracy that all parties involved have respected the democratic process and accepted the Supreme Court’s ruling. headtopics.com

“As President Tinubu and the APC forge ahead with their “Renewed Hope” agenda, I am confident that Nigeria will experience a new era of prosperity, stability, and progress. I am optimistic that President Tinubu’s leadership will lead to inclusive governance, job creation, improved infrastructure, and increased investments, benefiting all Nigerians.

"I extend my congratulations once again to President Bola Tinubu and the APC on this landmark Supreme Court victory. I urge all Nigerians to rally behind President Tinubu's vision for a stronger and more prosperous nation, ensuring unity and progress for all citizens."

