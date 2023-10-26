Tinubu asks senate to confirm Musa Aliyu as ICPC chair

President Bola Tinubu has asked the senate to confirm Musa Aliyu as the substantive chair of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC).

Tinubu’s request was read on the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Wednesday by Jibrin Barau, deputy president of the senate.“In compliance to section 3(6) of the corrupt practices and other related commission (ICPC) establishment act 2000, I am pleased to present for confirmation by the senate the appointment of Mr. Musa Adamu Aliyu as chairman of Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC),” he said.

Also, the president asked the upper legislative chamber to confirm Saka Bolaji Suleiman and Gadji F Dantata as members of the federal judicial service commission. “In accordance to the provision of section 54(1) and a paragraph 12f of part 1 of the 3rd schedule of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria as amended, I am pleased to present for confirmation by the senate the appointments of the underlisted two persons as members of the two federal judicial service commission,” Tinubu said. headtopics.com

