Newmark Group Joins Public Relations Global Network

Public Relations Global Network is an international network of independent public relations and communication agencies that collaborate to provide global communication expertise and solutions to clients.
Newmark became the fifth sub-Saharan African agency to join PRGN, bolstering the network’s overall membership to an impressive 54 agencies.
This unique fusion of expertise wields the extraordinary ability to mold identities, foster unity among diverse audiences, and propel growth for the organizations under our care, Manirakiza averred, adding that, “At its core, our affiliation with PRGN encapsulates our unwavering mission to leave an indelible mark on the landscape of communications, making a tangible impact on the world.”At the Awards dinner held later in the evening, Newmark Group secured a highly esteemed Gold Award in recognition of its exceptional thought leadership and expert positioning. headtopics.com
Additionally, Gilbert Manirakiza received an honorary appointment to the Marketing and Communications committee of PRGN. This committee will play a pivotal role in steering the strategic positioning of the Network on the global scale.
President of PRGN, Andy See, spoke of his excitement at having Newmark join the firm as a member organization. See stated that: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have Newmark on board because we truly appreciate the incredible thought leadership and expert positioning that they’ve carved out for themselves in Africa’s vast landscape. With Newmark’s impressive reach spanning over 30 countries, we see this as a game-changing opportunity for PRGN, enabling us to unlock new horizons in our global and local partnerships within our affiliations. headtopics.com