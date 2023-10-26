Debola Lewis Shares Experiential Journey In Crafting Luxury, World-class Events

According to him, luxury weddings are usually an experiential journey, stating that it begin right from the insights enquiry up until post-event communication.

“The bride enjoys the freedom to reach out at any hour, day or night, and we are wholeheartedly dedicated to promptly responding to her queries.“This ensures that every section of the reception is carefully analysed to engage the guests with an experience, from the moment they walk into the reception, to the moment they leave.”

“A luxury wedding isn’t just about lavish spending; it’s ability to create a sensory experience that envelopes guests in a world of beauty. Creating a world-class wedding event, for Debola Lewis, is one that encompasses teamwork, leadership, and effective coordination, as the success of a luxury wedding rests on a harmonious collaboration between various experts, fanning from the florist to the caterer and interior designers. headtopics.com

Debola rounded up his conversation by hinting at several steps that expectant couples could take in navigating their paths to a luxury wedding.

Read more:

LeadershipNGA »