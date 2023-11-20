Dino Melaye: The Meltdown of a Show-Boating Politician

Touting rich Yoruba lore, earnest or witty, he told the tale of the weakling (read: Dino’s foes) that brawl with the mighty (all-mighty Dino) and swore, with swashbuckling conceit: such folly would fetch a hideous hiding — Ajekun Iya! It’s just surreal how art often imitates life — and Dino is living proof of such macabre art.

It was so ugly in his eyes he chickened out of voting for himself! That must be a record in Nigerian gubernatorial election history — Ajekun Iya! Everyone loves a nuisance, the Yoruba often scoff, but whoever claims such as golden children? That’s the long and short of Dino Melaye’s street autobiography of endless stunts. The Kogi collapse was a well-earned meltdown. It was indeed self-doom foretold. November 11 was harsh pay day. But Dino was too garrulous, too soaked in his low show-boating, to hear the rumbling thunder of defeat. But the Kogi electorate, not the least Dino’s own Okun Yoruba folks, were sure taking own note





