British national in P&ID scandal opens defence without calling witnesses

The British national, Mr James Nolan, who jumped bail in the alleged 9.6 billion dollars Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) Ltd scandal, on Monday, opened his defence in absentia without calling any witness. Nolan’s counsel, Mr Michael Ajara, told Justice Donatus Okorowo of a Federal High Court (FHC), Abuja that he did not intend to call any witness upon resumed hearing in the matter.

Ajara told the court that after his evaluation of the evidence of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the prosecution in the matter, he would be relying on the case of the prosecution. EFCC’s lawyer, Mr Bala Sanga, did not object and Justice Okorowo adjourned the matter until Feb. 15 for adoption of final written addresse





