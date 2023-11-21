Presidency Condemns PDP and Atiku for Accusing Tinubu of Plotting One-Party State

The Presidency has condemned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for claiming President Bola Ahmed Tinubu plans to use the judiciary to make Nigeria a one-party state. Atiku, in a statement on Monday by Paul Ibe, his media adviser, said just like in Lagos when Tinubu was governor, the president is now deploying a series of tactics to undermine the opposition and turn the country into a one-party state.

He accused the judiciary of turning itself into a willing tool in the hands of the ruling party, alleging that the third arm of government has become 'cash and carry'





GuardianNigeria » / 🏆 1. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Presidency reacts as Supreme Court fixes date for judgement on Atiku, Obi’s case against TinubuThe presidency has reacted to Supreme Court’s announcement of Thursday, October 26, as date for judgement on President Tinubu’s election.

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 11. / 28,125 Read more »

‘God ordained Tinubu’s presidency’ – Oba of Lagos send message to Atiku, ObiThe Oba of Lagos, Riliwan Akiolu, has declared that President Bola Tinubu’s government was ordained by God.

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 11. / 28,125 Read more »

Work with Tinubu, God ordained his presidency – Oba of Lagos tells Atiku, Peter ObiThe Oba of Lagos, Riliwan Akiolu, has urged the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party's Peter Obi, to unite and work with President Bola Tinubu to move Nigeria forward. Akiolu made the call while saying that God was behind Tinubu's emergence as president.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 7. / 58,52 Read more »

Atiku, Obi vs Tinubu: Ganduje, LP, PDP chairmen arrive Supreme Court for final judgmentThe National Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje; Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure; and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Damagum, have arrived at the Supreme Court.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 7. / 58,52 Read more »

Atiku vs Tinubu: Supreme Court lacks jurisdiction to admit PDP’s new evidenceThe Supreme Court on Thursday held that it lacked jurisdiction to admit fresh evidence in the appeal of the judgment of the presidential election petition tribunal.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 7. / 58,52 Read more »

BREAKING: PDP governor abandons Atiku, joins APC chieftains to congratulate Tinubu at Aso Rock [VIDEO]A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 11. / 28,125 Read more »