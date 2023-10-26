Featuring in the latest episode of London’s 90 podcasts, the ‘Declan Rice’ crooner said he would place Burna Boy at number one on his ranking of top afrobeat artists.

He said Davido will come second behind Burna Boy but he doesn’t think Wizkid currently deserves to be in the top 5 “based on activity as of today.”The rapper said Tems, Asake and Rema complete the top 5 in that order but gave Wizkid a honourable mention, stressing that he has achieved legendary status in the industry.I want to reincarnate American rappers DMX, 2pac in Africa – Rapper Odumodublvck

He said: “I’ve been smoking weed every day since I was 10 years old. The only time I don’t smoke is when I’m sick.” Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!! headtopics.com

Breaking News: Salaries can now be paid in US Dollars; you can earn as much as $10,000 (₦10.2million) monthly. Foreign companies are here to provide opportunities. Click here to start./* real people should not fill this in and expect good things - do not remove this or risk form bot signups */

Read more:

TheNationNews »

Brymo accuses Burna Boy of song theftThe Nation Newspaper Brymo accuses Burna Boy of song theft Read more ⮕

‘Burna Boy ahead of Davido, Wizkid currently’Nigerian hip-hop artiste, Tochukwu Ojogwu, aka Odumodublvck has said Burna Boy is currently ahead of Wizkid and Davido 'based on activity' currently. Featuring in the latest episode of London's 90 podcast, the 'Declan Rice' crooner said he would place Burna Boy at number one on his ranking of top afrobeats artists. Read more ⮕

Rema Beats Burna, Davido, Wizkid To Win Best Afrobeats In MTV VMA 2023The Read more ⮕

‘Burna Boy ahead of Davido, Wizkid currently’Nigerian hip-hop artiste, Tochukwu Ojogwu, aka Odumodublvck has said Burna Boy is currently ahead of Wizkid and Davido 'based on activity' currently. Featuring in the latest episode of London's 90 podcast, the 'Declan Rice' crooner said he would place Burna Boy at number one on his ranking of top afrobeats artists. Read more ⮕

Brymo accuses Burna Boy of song theftThe Nation Newspaper Brymo accuses Burna Boy of song theft Read more ⮕