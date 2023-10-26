Ganduje applauds Supreme Court’s decision on Tinubu’s victory

has applauded the Supreme Court decision that upheld the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the February 25, 2023, presidential election.
He also called on the presidential candidates of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi to join hands with the President in rebuilding a nation that all will be proud of.
Ganduje, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, said the judgment has laid to rest all claims by the opposition political parties that the votes at the presidential poll were manipulated in favour of President Tinubu. headtopics.com
He remarked that the outcome of the Supreme Court verdict would now pave the way for President Tinubu to concentrate on implementing the Renewed Hope mandate of the APC for the benefit of Nigerians. The APC chairman called on the presidential candidates of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi to bury their hatchets and join hands with President Tinubu to reposition the country towards sustainable growth and development.He said: “Nigeria belongs to all of us, it is our responsibility as patriots to pool our resources together to move the country forward.
“This is democracy. Tinubu’s victory is another victory for democratic rule in the country. There is still room for both Obi and Atiku to actualize their presidential aspiration after the second term tenure of President Tinubu in 2031.” headtopics.com
Ganduje also appealed to all Nigerians irrespective of political leaning to rally around the President to ensure that he delivers more dividends of democracy and move the country on the path of sustainable progress.