‘Burna Boy ahead of Davido, Wizkid currently’

He said Davido will come second behind Burna Boy but he doesn't think Wizkid currently deserves to be in the top 5 'based on activity as at today.

' The rapper said Tems, Asake and Rema complete the top 5 in that order but gave Wizkid a honourable mention, stressing that he has achieved legendary status in the industry. Odumodublvck also disclosed during the interview that he started smoking weed at the age of 10. 'I’ve been smoking weed everyday since I was 10 years old. The only time I don’t smoke is when I’m sick,' he said.

