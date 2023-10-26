BREAKING: I remain loyal, forgive me, Ondo deputy governor begs Gov Akeredolu

Ondo deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Thursday, tendered an apology to his principal, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, saying he was “deeply saddened” by the embarrassment and discomfort that his principal has faced due to the barrage of negative news in the sstate as a result of the events of the last few months.

He said some political actors have only taken advantage of the governor’s absence to create a non-existent crisis between him and his principal for their selfish interests. “It is, therefore, imperative for me to put on record that there has never been any issue between Mr Governor and myself, and I have never undermined him. Political actors have only taken advantage of his absence to create a non-existent crisis for their own selfish interests.

“It is in reference to all of the above that I tender my unreserved apologies to Mr Governor for the embarrassment and discomfort that the political chaos of these past months has caused him and the good people of Ondo state. headtopics.com

“I completely distance myself from any group or individuals holding protests or calling on the governor to resign. I have never commissioned any individual or group to engage in such protest or campaign.

