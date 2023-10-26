JUST IN: Accept Supreme Court judgment and let the controversy end

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, has called on his party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, to accept the verdict of the Supreme Court.

The Bayelsa-born politician was reacting to the apex court’s verdict earlier today, affirming the electoral victory of President Bola Tinubu. The businessman cum politician noted that as a law-abiding and patriotic citizen of Nigeria, it is accepted that the Supreme Court is final.”Therefore, the judgment should be accepted by all Nigerians as settling all the issues of contention and the matter of who won the Presidential election held on February 25, 2023. Therefore, I call on the Peoples Democratic Party and its Presidential candidate, Waziri Atiku Abubakar, to accept the judgment and let this controversy end.

”I congratulate President Bola Tinubu and the people of Nigeria, who now have clarity for the future. Perhaps we can now focus on the task of building our nation and growing our economy to enable it to deliver a decent living and opportunities for positive human development for all Nigerians, especially the masses. headtopics.com

”To the Peoples Democratic Party, let us learn from the disunity that cost us this election. If a united opposition could not defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress in 2019, we showed an extreme lack of judgment to have allowed division within our ranks in 2022-2023. Hopefully, we can make better decisions for the future.

