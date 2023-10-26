Abducted Delta community leader, three others escape from kidnappers’ den

A senior police officer, who pleaded anonymity, told newsmen that a covert police operation led by SP Harrison Nwabuisi of Sapele Division closed in on the kidnappers, forcing them to abandon their victims.

Confirming his release, Ekeleme thanked God for sparing his life, saying 'It was a horrific experience, saying the kidnappers seemed familiar with the routes around Warri and neighbouring villages. 'I never lost hope in our security agencies,' he said Confirming the development, the Chairman of Sapele Local Government Council, Hon Eugene Inoaghan, commended the police and assured residents of continued efforts to stamp out crimes from the locality.

