How Abducted Delta Headmaster Was Rescued

The kidnappers stormed the school, collected all the phones of the teachers and whisked away the headteacher, Mr Kingsley Agisorogu.

The council boss said he got a distress call from the school and as the chief security officer of the council, he mobilised security personnel to the school and bushes in Jesse community to rescue the victim.Owoso said the rescue team went after the kidnappers, “where the security operatives engaged the escaping kidnappers in sporadic shooting.

“It was a serious gun battle. The kidnappers ran into the bush, the rescue team gave them a hot pursuit to rescue the victim. We had to go into the bush in search of the kidnappers to ensure the victim was rescued.“At some point, we found the victim’s car. When the kidnappers knew we were close, they abandoned the vehicle. We continued with the search until we found the victim tied in an uncompleted building, abandoned by the kidnappers, after taking his phone and ATM cards,” Owoso stated. headtopics.com

