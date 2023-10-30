Yusof Haslam says son Syamsul Yusof hasn't returned home in years: 'Don't wait until I'm gone'

Local producer Yusof Haslam (left) has called for his son Syamsul Yusof to return home. Photos: TV3 Malaysia/YouTube, Syamsul Yusof/Instagram
Malaysian producer Datuk Yusof Haslam was unable to hold back his tears while talking about his son, filmmaker Syamsul Yusof, who allegedly hasn't returned home in years.on Sunday (Oct 29), Yusof said that his last conversation with Syamsul took place over a year ago via phone. He mentioned that his wife, Datin Patimah Ismail, had reached out to Syamsul then when the latter's grandmother fell ill.
"Even before that, he hasn't returned home in years. It's all right though. I'm not angry," the 69-year-old said. Yusof added that he and his wife would always pray for Syamsul, 39, and made it clear that they have never held any grudges towards their son. He also reminded the"We are already approaching our 70s. Many of my friends (at that age) have already (passed away). Don't wait until I'm gone to find me," he said. headtopics.com
The founder of Skop Productions added:"I believe making peace with your parents and family will allow your soul to be calmer. Money isn't everything. In our prayers, we always pray for the best." Despite everything that's happened, Yusof said he still misses Syamsul and revealed that he used to cry until his eyes were swollen. Nonetheless, he assured everyone that he's feeling better now and will continue to wish the best for his son.
"There's no such thing as hating your own child. My wife and I are at peace and have come to terms with everything. "To Syamsul, I'll keep praying for all your films to do well. There's no feelings of animosity or vengeance. I'll always support you," he added.director said he wanted Syamsul to return home regardless of the controversies tainting his name. headtopics.com