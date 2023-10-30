Don’t resort to panic buying, says Sarawak Minister

: Consumers in Sarawak are urged to avoid panic buying following the government’s decision to lift the subsidies and price controls for chicken, effective this Wednesday.

“The price will increase according to the cost of production as the government no longer gives subsidies to prevent losses to poultry farmers, and it will be determined by supply and demand. If the price is too high, we can open importation to stabilise it,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

Currently, the retail price of chicken in Sarawak varies according to districts, from RM9.80 to RM13.90 per kilogramme. Chicken rice seller, Senah Idris, 53, said food traders like her may incur losses and not receive the expected returns. headtopics.com

“But if chicken price remains the same or only increases by about RM2, we can still maintain food prices. Whatever it is, we have to wait and see the price offered by traders and suppliers,” she said. Earlier today, Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu announced that the move to float the chicken price was done to prevent leakages of subsidies, which are also enjoyed by foreigners and high-income groups.

Meanwhile, Sibu Member of Parliament Oscar Ling Chai Yew said floating chicken prices was the best option because they can help local farmers balance the increase in global feed prices.

Don't resort to panic buying, says Sarawak ministerThe Banyumas City Police have discovered that the glass flooring on a bridge that shattered at a tourist destination in the Limpakuwus pine forest in Banyumas regency, Central Java, Indonesia, on Wednesday was extremely thin, measuring only 1.2cm. Read more ⮕

Saravanan: No talks with PM on appointment of MIC’s Cabinet minister or deputy ministerJOHOR BARU: Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar has been known to be one of the few leaders who never shies away from speaking His Majesty’s mind, especially when it comes to the welfare of his subjects. Read more ⮕

S’wak economy expected to be more stable from sovereign fund investmentsKUCHING: The Sarawak economy is expected to become more stable and have surplus income from investments in the Sovereign Wealth Future Fund. Sarawak P... Read more ⮕

Sovereign wealth fund contribution will make Sarawak economy more stableKUCHING: The Sarawak economy is expected to become more stable and have surplus income from investments by the Sovereign Wealth Future Fund. Sarawak P... Read more ⮕

Premier: Sarawak’s MASwings acquisition will allow international visitors to fly in directly for key eventsKUCHING, Oct 28 — Sarawak’s acquisition of MASwings would enable international visitors to fly directly here to attend feature events organised by state, said Premier Tan... Read more ⮕

Tourism Malaysia DG: Sarawak govt-MAG MoU a significant step in addressing accessibility concerns in stateKUCHING, Oct 29 — The recent signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Sarawak government, Malaysia Aviation Group and Hornbill Skyways Sdn Bhd to facilitate the... Read more ⮕