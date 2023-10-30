Uni, foundation ink MOU to offer RM7mil worth of scholarships to police personnel, family members

YSN patron Tan Sri Mazlan Lazim (second from right) witnessing the exchange of documents between Cosmopoint Sdn Bhd CEO Najmie Noordin (second from left) YSN CEO Amirul Fadhli Che Ismail (right). - Photo: Bernama

The MOU was signed by Cosmopoint Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Najmie Noordin, representing KLMUC, while YSN CEO Amirul Fadhil Che Ismail represented the foundation. Najmie said the scholarship, known as the Seri Negara Scholarship, would provide more opportunities for the police personnel and their families to pursue diploma, bachelor's degree, master's, and doctorate (PhD) programmes at KLMUC.

"We have more than 300 police graduates, and this year alone, 200 of them will receive their degrees at the convocation ceremony on Saturday (Nov 4). Najmie said KLMUC plans to give 300 police officers an opportunity to continue their studies next year. The qualifications of the scholarship holders will also be assessed, including household income and courses taken. headtopics.com

