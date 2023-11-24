Unemployment Rate in Sabah Decreases, Indicating Positive Growth

The unemployment rate in Sabah has decreased to 7.5% in 2022 compared to 8.2% in 2021, with 1,875,800 people having jobs. Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor stated that this data indicates positive growth in Sabah. Efforts taken by the government after the Covid-19 pandemic are showing promising results.





