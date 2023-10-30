Low unemployment rate reflects economic recovery, says HR minister

KUALA LUMPUR: The low unemployment rate of 3.5% in the first quarter of this year reflects a recovery in the economy that was marred by uncertainties in the previous years, says V Sivakumar.

“Over the past few years, Malaysia has experienced its share of uncertainties. But, we have also become more resilient as a nation. This laid the foundation for our accelerated yet sustainable future growth.

However, Sivakumar said the buck doesn’t stop here, as government ministries and its agencies must forge closer cooperative ties. At the same time, Sivakumar said the NHCCE 2023 is a prime example of how public and private sectors are cooperating to uplift the quality of the local human resources development scene. headtopics.com

Sivakumar also commended the Human Resources Development Corp (HRD Corp) for going above and beyond to facilitate collaboration between various businesses and organisations. Sivakumar also said he was hoping for government agencies under his ministry will continue being its “voice and bridge” on the ground.“These constant engagements will guide our agencies towards introducing more initiatives that give back to their stakeholders, such as NHCCE 2023,” added Sivakumar.

“To achieve this ambitious goal, the nation cannot afford to lose our skilled talent pool due to a lack of good career prospects or a laggard human capital development ecosystem,” added Sivakumar.“I hope our delegates seize this opportunity to broaden their horizons and be more well-rounded business owners, industry leaders, HR professionals and among others,” he said. headtopics.com

The NHCCE 2023 is taking place at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MiTEC) beginning Oct 30 to Oct 31.

