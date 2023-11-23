CSO Platform for Reform expresses concern over proposed citizenship amendments in Sabah

The Sabah and Sarawak Chapters of CSO Platform for Reform express concern over proposed Federal Constitution amendment on citizenship that will affect stateless indigenous communities in East Malaysia. The amendments are not in line with the Malaysia Agreement 1963.





malaymail » / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CSO Platform for Reform expresses concern over proposed citizenship amendments in SabahThe Sabah and Sarawak Chapters of CSO Platform for Reform are deeply concerned over the proposed Federal Constitution amendment on citizenship that will adversely affect the Indigenous Peoples of Sabah and Sarawak who are still stateless or hold the MyPR instead of the MyKad. The proposed amendments are not in line with the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Platform to connect Sabah, Asean via music and cultureKota Kinabalu: The Echoes of Asean Bronze programme strives to provide a platform that connects Sabah and Asean member countries through music and culture.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Info Room platform khusus usahawan wanita SabahKota Kinabalu: Info Room Usahawan Wanita yang diwujudkan sebagai platform khusus untuk usahawan wanita di negeri ini, dilancarkan secara rasmi oleh Menteri Pembangunan Masyarakat dan Kesejahteraan Rakyat Negeri Datuk James Ratib, pada Selasa.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Discover Sabah's Handicraft Industry at Pusat Kraftangan SabahExplore the Pusat Kraftangan Sabah in Keningau to learn about Sabah's handicraft industry and support local artisans. The gallery offers a wide range of handicrafts and also provides training and employment opportunities for locals.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »

Sabah Maju Jaya Roadmap: A Comprehensive Development Plan for SabahLABUAN: The Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) roadmap is a comprehensive development plan that spans various sectors of society, said Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Mohd Noor.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Sabah Credit Corporation launches super-appSABAH Credit Corporation (SCC) on Nov 9 launched Sabah’s first financial super-app, Yono.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »