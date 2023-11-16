Understanding Traditional Chinese Medicine: What You Need to Know

Many of us might know people who have tried traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) before, with half of them singing its praises and the other half claiming that TCM is nothing more than people being gullible. Phrases like, “Why are you always having headaches? You should go and see my TCM guy, he’s very good!” or “Your immune system is not so good, TCM can help with that” are common, and so are dire warnings about TCM going wrong.

Even though most of us have heard of TCM before, it may be difficult to get a firm grasp of what this ancient practice involves, and whether it can support our health and wellness, especially as it uses a completely different approach from Western medicin

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

STARONLİNE: Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy: Understanding the Pain and ImpactOne in four people with diabetes will develop diabetic peripheral neuropathy, a complication that causes severe pain in the feet, legs, and hands. This article explores the impact of neuropathic pain on patients' daily lives and the challenges in diagnosing and treating this condition.

Source: staronline | Read more »

MALAYMAİL: Scientists Gain Insight into Dwarf Planet ErisScientists are gaining a fuller understanding of dwarf planet Eris and its differences with Pluto through research on its internal structure and composition.

Source: malaymail | Read more »

FMTODAY: Biden and Xi meet to ease friction on military conflicts and moreUS president Joe Biden meets Chinese leader Xi Jinping for talks that may ease friction between the adversarial superpowers on military conflicts, drug trafficking and artificial intelligence.

Source: fmtoday | Read more »

SOYA_CİNCAU: Volvo EM90: The New Electric MPV ChallengerVolvo introduces the EM90, an electric MPV designed to compete in the luxury segment. It is a rebadged version of the Zeekr 009, built by Volvo's parent company Geely, and is aimed at the Chinese market.

Source: Soya_Cincau | Read more »

MALAYMAİL: Scientists Gain Insight into Dwarf Planet ErisScientists are gaining a fuller understanding of dwarf planet Eris and its differences with Pluto through research on its internal structure and composition.

Source: malaymail | Read more »