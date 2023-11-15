Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy: Understanding the Pain and Impact

These are just some of the ways patients with diabetic peripheral neuropathy have described the pain caused by their condition. — Viatris Nearly one in three people (30%) around the world are affected by chronic pain, meaning that they have been living with persistent or recurrent pain for periods longer than three months. One form of this condition is neuropathic pain, which is caused by a lesion or disease of the somatosensory nervous system.

While neuropathic pain accounts for 20-25% of chronic pain, it is still commonly underdiagnosed with many patients not receiving the appropriate treatment.One in four people with diabetes will develop this complication that causes nerve damage, leading to severe pain in the feet, legs and hands.. This affects their ability to perform daily activities and greatly impacts their quality of life from both an emotional and practical perspectiv

