Climate Change Severely Damaging Human Health, Warn Researchers

Climate change is severely damaging human health around the world and will continue to worsen as temperatures rise, according to health and climate researchers. So far, global warming has led to an increase in health-threatening high temperatures and heat-related deaths, more extreme weather disrupting food and water supplies, the spread of disease, lost labour hours and added pressure on healthcare systems.

These destructive effects will become greater and impact more people if global society does not curb its emissions, which are still rising and have the Earth on course to warm by 2.7C above pre-industrial levels by 2100 - more than double the rise as of 2023, reported PA Media. Put together by 114 experts from 52 institutions including UN agencies, the World Health Organisation and the World Meteorological Organisation, the eighth Lancet Countdown report provides the latest information on how climate change is affecting human healt

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MALAYMAİL: Scientists blame climate change for ‘extreme drought’ in Iraq, Iran and SyriaBAGHDAD, Nov 8 — The “extreme” drought gripping Iraq, Syria and Iran would not have occurred without climate change caused primarily by burning fossil fuels, scientists...

Source: malaymail | Read more »

WORLDOFBUZZ: Malaysian Man Robbed and Severely Injured While JoggingIn an X post by zaraazameen, a Malaysian man was recently robbed when he was jogging in the morning at 6 am. As if a robbery wasn't bad enough, the man was

Source: WORLDOFBUZZ | Read more »

WORLDOFBUZZ: WATCH: Indonesian Trade Ship Crashes into Royal Selangor Yacht Club, Damaging 2 Luxury BoatsAn Indonesian barter trade ship crashed into the Royal Selangor Yacht Club yesterday, devastating two yachts in the process.

Source: WORLDOFBUZZ | Read more »

MALAYMAİL: Brandt inspires Dortmund to sink Newcastle’s last-16 hopesDORTMUND, Nov 8 — A late goal from Julian Brandt sealed a 2-0 home win for Borussia Dortmund over Newcastle on Tuesday, severely damaging the English side’s hopes of reaching...

Source: malaymail | Read more »

MALAYMAİL: Crime, climate, growth: UK’s Sunak sets out pre-election agenda in King’s SpeechLONDON, Nov 7 — Britain’s government set out its plans to tackle crime, boost growth and water down climate change measures today, an unashamedly political agenda that could...

Source: malaymail | Read more »

FMTODAY: China says climate discussions with US ‘ended successfully’The talks come ahead of a meeting between presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping.

Source: fmtoday | Read more »