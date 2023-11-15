Volvo EM90: The New Electric MPV Challenger

The luxury MPV segment spawned by the likes of the Toyota Alphard and Vellfire has started to become more relevant in recent years, as well-heeled buyers crave for ever more interior space—the kind that traditional sedans and SUVs simply can’t provide. The Japanese twins have already sired the even more upmarket Lexus LM, while in China, these people movers are all the rage, with the all-electriceven making its way here.

Now, there’s a new challenger in the shape of the also electric Volvo EM90. Now, Gothenburg wants you to believe that its latest product is the descendent of a long line of roomy wagons, tracing their way back to the 1953 Duett—but it’s not fooling anybody. The fact is, the EM90 is a rebadged version of the Zeekr 009, built by Volvo’s parent company Geely and made to capitalise on the burgeoning MPV market in China. It’s exactly this reason why the EM90 is being sold in China first.Like the Zeekr, the EM90 is powered by a single rear motor that produces 200kW (268hp) and 343Nm of torque—the same one you’ll find in the—enabling it to get from zero to 100km/h in

