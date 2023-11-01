Volvo XC40 EV and B5 Mild-Hybrid are the Only Variants Available in Malaysia

The XC40 EV and XC40 B5 mild-hybrid are the only variants available for the Volvo XC40 in Malaysia. The XC40 EV is a 2023 model while the XC40 B5 is a 2024 model. The two variants have some external differences, such as the type of headlights and front grille. Both variants come with alloy wheels and different tire brands. The main difference is in the powertrain, with the XC40 B5 powered by a 2...

PAULTAN: Volvo XC40 B5 Mild-Hybrid Variant Updated for Malaysian MarketThe Volvo XC40 has been updated once again for the Malaysia n market, with the B5 mild-hybrid variant available in a sole Ultimate trim. The XC40 Recharge BEV continues to be on sale as a 2023 year model with promotions. The B5 variant is RM10,000 more than its last update in October 2022. It features a 2.0 litre turbocharged petrol engine and an electric drive component, producing a combined output of 260 hp and 390 Nm of torque. The 2024 model year introduces a new Vapour Grey exterior paint colour.

