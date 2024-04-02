Tesla Wall Connector Pricing and Installation Fees in Malaysia

This pricing does not include installation fees, so make sure to plan your budget accordingly. If you need a reference point, the standard installation fee for the complimentary Wall Connector that was provided by HCP is RM300. It covers standard installation work as well as equipment such as switch, circuit breakers, residual current devices, and distribution box.

If you want to go this route, there are currently nine Tesla Certified Installers in Malaysia including AllianceMEP, Ancom, Carput, EV Connection, Ezis, Kineta, NextGMatrix, Saturn Pyro, and Titian Kencana. Their availability depends on your location which you can check. Being a Tesla-branded AC charger, it is being designed to work best with Tesla EVs. That being said, the Wall Connector can work with any EVs that support Type 2 connector although you can set it to only work with your Tesla or specific Tesla vehicles

