Significant Discount for Nothing Phone (2) in Malaysia

If you’re looking for a flashy new phone for the Hari Raya season, Nothing Malaysia now offers a significant discount for the. You can now pick up the Nothing Phone (2) with 512GB of storage for less than RM3,000 and the promo is available for two weeks.The Nothing Phone (2) was launched in July last year with the 256GB storage variant going for RM2,999 while the 512GB version is priced at RM3,499.

With the current promo, you can get the range-topping Nothing Phone (2) 12GB RAM + 512GB storage version for onlyThe Nothing Phone (2) may look similar to the first gen smartphone but they have given it better hardware and a more refined exterior design. It features a 6.7″ Full HD+ 120Hz OLED display and it runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. The device still retains a dual-camera setup for the rear with a 50MP main camera with Sony IMX890 sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera that uses Samsung JN1 senso

