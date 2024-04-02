Malaysia's Largest Internet Exchange Reports 20% Surge in Bandwidth Demand

Malaysia's largest internet exchange, MyIX, has announced a 20% surge in demand for internet bandwidth from 2022 to 2023. The exchange recorded a new high with demand peaking at 2.325 Tbps, marking a 20% increase from the previous year.

MyIX aims to enhance Malaysia's internet infrastructure by enabling members to exchange traffic and optimize network performance. In response to the growing demand, MyIX will reduce its port pricing by 10-20% starting from April 1, 2024.

