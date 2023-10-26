RM160m creative industry allocation hailed as lifeline

The RM160 million allocation for the creative industry under Budget 2024 is a boon that will help spur the sector to greater heights, said Universiti Malaysia Kelantan Faculty of Creative Technology and Heritage head of performing arts elective Shaipuddin Muhammad.
“The industry, which includes advertising, architecture, film, music, publishing, gaming, performing arts, graphics and fashion, has provided benefits and returns to the national economy.” He also said the allocation is crucial to boost the industry, which has been proven to be profitable, adding that the funding is “commendable and well-timed” and would effectively drive economic development and boost Visit Malaysia Year 2026.
"They can create various content and leverage the convenience of today's globalised world. Many in the field have already generated income through social media. I believe the budget allocation will positively impact their social and economic standing."
He added that it is therefore important for them to be creative and innovative, adept at using technology and possess IT skills. “Whether the allocation is sufficient depends on specific initiatives and scope. It is essential for the government and industry stakeholders to ensure effective and efficient budget utilisation to maximise impact.”
"Historically, our animation industry has generated revenue from domestic and international markets, contributing some 2% to the GDP in 2022. Ahamad Tarmizi emphasised that investing in talent development and education, funding for high quality animation production as well as marketing and distribution globally would boost the industry and economy.
Ahamad Tarmizi said the industry must also explore public-private partnerships, foreign investment and co-production opportunities as well as grants and funding from international organisations and foundations that support the creative industry.