ECB snaps rate hike streak, pushes back on talk of cuts

Lagarde gestures as she addresses a press conference after the ECB Governing Council meeting in Athens on Thursday. – AFPpicThe European Central Bank (ECB) left interest rates unchanged as expected on Thursday (Oct 26), ending an unprecedented streak of 10 consecutive rate increases, even as it insisted that rising market talk of rate cuts was premature.

Price pressures are finally easing and inflation has more than halved in a year, while the economy has slowed so much that a recession may be under way, making further hikes unlikely. “We have to be steady,” Lagarde told a news conference in Athens, where the ECB held its policy meeting for the first time in 15 years. “The fact that we are holding doesn’t mean to say that we will never hike again.”

Lagarde argued that the eurozone economy was weak, possibly weaker than predicted last month, but that price pressures remained strong and could be aggravated further if the Middle East conflict drives energy costs up again.“Even having a discussion on a cut is totally, totally premature,” she said.Markets now see a high chance the ECB will start cutting interest rates in April and fully price in a move by June, followed by two other cuts before the end of the year. headtopics.com

“Indeed, we continue to see a far greater chance that the next move in rates is lower, with markets now pricing in the first rate cut in April 2024.” With Thursday’s move, the ECB’s deposit rate stays at a record high 4% while the main rate stands at 4.5%.

“PMIs and money supply data suggest that the inevitable recession started in the summer,” AFS Group senior analyst Arne Petimezas said. “But the ECB, which should have known better with its tower full of economists, continued to tighten.” headtopics.com

Industry is in recession, sentiment indicators are pointing south, consumption is muted and even the labour market has started to soften, all suggesting a second-half contraction.

