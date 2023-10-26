United will need more than late heroics against City

These were the sentiments that greeted two midweek wins that were mouthwatering appetisers for the Manchester derby on Sunday night.A second successive win suggested that the Blues are over their blip and that Erling Haaland is over his.It will be sobering news after the celebratory conclusion of an emotional night before.

It’s the biggest game of the season so far: their once-noisy-but now-deafening neighbours will be at full volume.So, although United’s run of three wins in a row has lifted the mood at Old Trafford, no one of a United persuasion is getting carried away.

But for the Scott McTominay double against Brentford, they would have been slaughtered in the press and social media.And this week, had Andre Onana not pulled off his last-ditch penalty save, the critics would have had little mercy. headtopics.com

Now they have a chance as by the time Bayern Munich go to Old Trafford, they could have already qualified. We know that the mark of champions is to win when not playing well, but not even die-hard Devils are thinking this United can be champions of anything.Only for them to give their answer in the next game with another failure to ignite.And this time came the suggestion that it might also be redemption time for both Onana and the even more maligned Harry Maguire.

Onana still had a moment of madness, while Maguire resembled a carthorse when Copenhagen broke early on to hit a post.It’s just one of many duels in which City seem to be a class above their even-bigger spending neighbours. headtopics.com

Read more:

fmtoday »

Maguire, Onana lift Man Utd 1-0 past CopenhagenThe win marks Manchester United’s first victory in the Champions League this season. Read more ⮕

Man Utd beat Copenhagen thanks to unlikely heroes Maguire, OnanaMANCHESTER: Andre Onana and Harry Maguire were the unlikely heroes as Manchester United kickstarted their Champions League campaign by beating FC Cope... Read more ⮕

Man United claim vital Champions League win, Bellingham strikes againPARIS, Oct 25 — Andre Onana’s last-gasp penalty save secured a vital Champions League win for Manchester United against FC Copenhagen yesterday, while Jude Bellingham scored... Read more ⮕

UN Security Council to vote on rival US, Russian plans for Israel, Gaza actionUNITED NATIONS, Oct 25 — The United Nations Security Council will vote later today on rival proposals by the United States and Russia for action on the conflict between Israel... Read more ⮕

Selepas sering dikritik, Onana, Maguire akhirnya muncul wira UnitedAndre Onana dan Harry Maguire muncul wira yang tidak disangka ketika Manchester United menumpaskan FC Copenhagen 1-0 Read more ⮕

City Energy, Gentari kaji bina saluran paip hidrogen ke SingapuraIa lanjutan kepada memorandum persefahaman (MoU) yang ditandatangani pada April 2023 antara City Energy dan Gentari. Read more ⮕