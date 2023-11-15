Razer Blade 14: A Compact and Powerful Gaming Laptop

Weighing just 1.84kg, this impressive laptop lets you game and perform video and productivity tasks with aplomb – though watch out for its price point.Measuring 1.8cm x 22.8cm x 31cm and weighing just 1.84kg, the Razer Blade 14 is a compact but powerful gaming laptop. (Razer pic) A gaming laptop could be considered an oxymoron.

After all, can something so small deliver performance on par with a fully customised gaming rig? Realistically, no, but the Razer Blade 14 comes close in offering full-HD gaming performance that is hard to differentiate from a souped-up desktop machine. Continuing in the tradition of its predecessors, the Blade 14 features a very basic yet unmistakable look from the brand. Arriving in slick black with a fancy light-up Razer logo on the lid, the laptop houses a 14-inch (36cm) 240 Hz QHD+ display with 240Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium support. Tipping the scales at a relatively lightweight 1.84 kg, the Blade 14 is remarkably compact, considering it houses a GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 140-watt maximum graphics powe

