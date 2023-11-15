1MDB trial: Najib's 'Arab donation' claim disproved, witness says

The witness in the 1MDB trial disproved Najib's claim of an 'Arab donation' as RM2b came from Jho Low's proxy. The witness also stated that the Saudi donation letters were unverified. Kepala Batas MP handed 'reference material' to the police over remarks linking DAP's Lims to Chin Peng and Kuan Yew. Selangor exco challenged an individual to prove Shariah criminal laws in the state 'have seen last days'.

