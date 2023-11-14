Epic v. Google Legal Showdown: Allegations of Evidence Deletion and Hidden Chats

We are now six days into the Epic v. Google legal showdown over whether the Google Play Store is an illegal monopoly with high fees and strict rules designed to control Android app developers. Things are getting wild as Google employees—including the company’s CEO—might have deleted evidence or hidden chats from court proceedings, leading to the judge demanding an explanation.

For those just tuning in or needing a refresher, back in 2020 Epic added an option to Fortnite on mobile that let players buy Fortnite’s in-game V-Bucks currency directly from the company at a discount, bypassing both Apple’s and Google’s app store fees. This violated Apple and Google policies Epic agreed to and quickly led to both companies removing Fortnite from their respective mobile phone app stores. That triggered a lawsuit from Epic and led to a protracted 2021 legal fight against Apple over how Apple ran its app store, the monopoly it may have had, and the fees it charged app developers on in-app purchases. And now Epic is waging a similar legal battle against Googl

