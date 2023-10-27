Putrajaya against Kelantan decision on forest reserves, says Nik Nazmi

PETALING JAYA: The Federal Government does not agree with Kelantan's move to declassify parts of its permanent forest reserve as environmentally non-sensitive areas, says Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

The Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister said in a statement on Friday (Oct 27) that his ministry took the matter seriously. "During its state executive council meeting on Oct 21, (the Kelantan government) has decided that permanent forest reserves, except water catchment areas, are not classified as environmentally sensitive areas," he said.This decision will have huge implications especially on the government's policy to achieve 50% forested land in Peninsular Malaysia in line with the National Physical Plan (NPP).

He said the indiscriminate cutting down of forests that may follow the declassification could also lead to more flash floods."The ministry stresses that all structure plans drawn up by state authorities must be in line with the NPP and Kelantan Structure Plan 2040 which was gazetted in 2020, taking environmentally-sensitive areas into account. headtopics.com

"Any changes to the structure plan which do not conform to the NPP is against Federal Government policy," he said.Nik Nazmi said his ministry and relevant agencies will send an official objection to the Kelantan government on this matter.

"I have sent a letter to the Kelantan Mentri Besar urging him to reconsider development in environmentally-sensitive areas in the state," he added.Over 40 health facilities at risk of flooding, says Kelantan Health Department headtopics.com

