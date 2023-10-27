Barcelona forced to turn to youth in Clasico

Barcelona have been limited to signing players on free transfers or on loan amid their financial problems. (AFP pic)

An injury crisis has ravaged the Catalan club, leaving them without several key players, across defence, midfield, and attack. The first team already features several young players who spent time at the club at youth level, including midfielder Gavi and defenders Alejandro Balde and Ronald Araujo, but the current situation has further exacerbated Barcelona’s dependence on the youth system.

Real Madrid have had some injury problems of their own, but defender Nacho Fernandez will be allowed to play after his three-match ban for a dangerous tackle was shortened to two. Still mired in financial problems, Barcelona were limited to signing players on free transfers or on loan, along with a low-cost move for midfielder Oriol Romeu, to try and fill the big shoes of former captain Sergio Busquets. headtopics.com

“When things don’t go well, you have to double down on the bet, we have to bet on the youngsters, homegrown. I see they are hungry.” Madrid have launched an apparent campaign against Spain’s referees, with Real Madrid TV producing various videos attacking officials, sometimes before matches are even played.

Laporta has been charged with bribery in the “Negreira case”, an investigation into Barcelona’s payments to a former refereeing chief, which the Barca president believes is an example of it. According to Spanish reports, it has led to Madrid president Florentino Perez deciding to snub the Clasico in protest. headtopics.com

Read more:

fmtoday »

Barcelona forced to lean on youth in Madrid Clasico battleBARCELONA: La Liga champions Barcelona host bitter rivals Real Madrid in the first Clasico of the season on Saturday, forced into leaning heavily on p... Read more ⮕

Lopez runs show as Barca beat Shakhtar to keep perfect recordBARCELONA, Oct 26 — Barcelona continued their perfect start in the Champions League and warmed up for the Clasico at the weekend with a 2-1 win over Shakhtar Donetsk on... Read more ⮕

Lopez runs show as Barca beat Shakhtar to keep perfect recordBARCELONA: Barcelona continued their perfect start in the Champions League and warmed up for the Clasico at the weekend with a 2-1 win over Shakhtar D... Read more ⮕

Bellingham can cap sublime Madrid start in first ClasicoBARCELONA: Jude Bellingham is loving life at Real Madrid, even before getting the chance to play in the club football&039;s biggest match, the Clasico. Th... Read more ⮕

Real Madrid to face city rivals Atletico in Spanish Super CupBARCELONA, Oct 25 — Real Madrid will face city rivals Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals in Saudi Arabia, while Barcelona play Osasuna, the Spanish federation... Read more ⮕

Barca’s Torres and Lopez on target in 2-1 win over ShakhtarBarcelona dominated from the start despite missing several key players. Read more ⮕