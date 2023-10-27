Barcelona forced to turn to youth in Clasico

Barcelona have been limited to signing players on free transfers or on loan amid their financial problems. (AFP pic)
An injury crisis has ravaged the Catalan club, leaving them without several key players, across defence, midfield, and attack. The first team already features several young players who spent time at the club at youth level, including midfielder Gavi and defenders Alejandro Balde and Ronald Araujo, but the current situation has further exacerbated Barcelona’s dependence on the youth system.
Real Madrid have had some injury problems of their own, but defender Nacho Fernandez will be allowed to play after his three-match ban for a dangerous tackle was shortened to two. Still mired in financial problems, Barcelona were limited to signing players on free transfers or on loan, along with a low-cost move for midfielder Oriol Romeu, to try and fill the big shoes of former captain Sergio Busquets.
"When things don't go well, you have to double down on the bet, we have to bet on the youngsters, homegrown. I see they are hungry." Madrid have launched an apparent campaign against Spain's referees, with Real Madrid TV producing various videos attacking officials, sometimes before matches are even played.
Laporta has been charged with bribery in the "Negreira case", an investigation into Barcelona's payments to a former refereeing chief, which the Barca president believes is an example of it. According to Spanish reports, it has led to Madrid president Florentino Perez deciding to snub the Clasico in protest.