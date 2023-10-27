Dr Wee: Ministers and their deputies must make Parliament a priority

PETALING JAYA: Ministers and their deputies must give priority to attending Parliament when it convenes and cannot be away from Kuala Lumpur, says Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong.
Noting that there appeared to be some confusion and lack of understanding of parliamentary convention, the Ayer Hitam MP and MCA president said this attendance requirement was a long-standing Cabinet decision.
"When the minister answers verbal questions and winds up debates, the deputy minister should be in the House paying attention and backing up the minister in case of an emergency," he said on Facebook late Thursday (Oct 26) in reply to a netizen.
The user had commented on Dr Wee's earlier post noting the absence of Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa and her deputy Lukanisman Awang Sauni in Parliament earlier in the day."I took note that the Health Minister was unwell and acknowledged this in the comments section (of my earlier post) as I don't blame her for having health problems. I also pray for her speedy recovery.Firstly, he asked why the deputy minister was away in Johor Baru conducting a programme.
"In cases like this, send the ministry secretary-general or director-general to the function in Johor Baru – problem solved," he said. Secondly, he asked if the Cabinet had revised its decision to allow deputy ministers to be out of town when Parliament is in session."All this time, the Cabinet, regardless of which administration was in charge, required the deputy minister to attend Parliament. No excuse."
Dr Wee added that instances like this would invite criticism from the Opposition bloc as no one was there to answer oral questions on the ministry's behalf.He said he understood that its minister Rafizi Ramli was recuperating from a heart procedure and also wished him well.