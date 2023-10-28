Polis kenal pasti individu terlibat penyeludupan dadah ke Australia

KAJANG: Polis Diraja Malaysia (PDRM) telah mengenal pasti beberapa individu di negara ini dipercayai terlibat dalam sindiket penyeludupan dadah methamphetamine di Melbourne yang berjaya dibongkarkan negara berkenaan pada 4 Oktober lalu. Pengarah Jabatan Siasatan Jenayah Narkotik (JSJN) Bukit Aman, Datuk Seri Mohd Kamarudin Md Din berkata, identiti mereka tidak dapat didedahkan memandangkan siasatan masih berjalan.

