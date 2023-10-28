Polis kenal pasti individu terlibat penyeludupan dadah ke Australia

KAJANG: Polis Diraja Malaysia (PDRM) telah mengenal pasti beberapa individu di negara ini dipercayai terlibat dalam sindiket penyeludupan dadah methamphetamine di Melbourne yang berjaya dibongkarkan negara berkenaan pada 4 Oktober lalu. Pengarah Jabatan Siasatan Jenayah Narkotik (JSJN) Bukit Aman, Datuk Seri Mohd Kamarudin Md Din berkata, identiti mereka tidak dapat didedahkan memandangkan siasatan masih berjalan.
Kata beliau, siasatan awal mendapati,…Liza Hanim dedah Bad Indigo enggan buat rawatan jantung, simpan KWSP buat anakJangan samakan dengan tudung RM5 awak – Alyah Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.
Debt Collectors in JB Call Victim Out at His House with Loudspeakers, Get Arrested by PDRMA group of debt collectors in JB, however, decided to use motivation instead of intimidation. In a viral TikTok clip shared by azuani.ahmad, the men were Read more ⮕