Debt Collectors in JB Call Victim Out at His House with Loudspeakers, Get Arrested by PDRM

If you don’t pay your debt on time and if you’re dealing with loan sharks, you better brace yourself for splashes of red paint on your car, or at your house. Despite being against the law, loan sharks are known to use threat or force to intimidate victims.

seen walking to the victim’s house with their respective loudspeakers, and one of them carried a banner, which has a message to the loaner that reminded him to clear his debt. One of the men then started calling out the name of the victim through the loudspeaker and POLITELY asked him to come out and negotiate about the payment. Another man continued in Chinese language and asked the man about his debt.

“You have dragged this debt for a long time. You kept telling us you wanted to settle this, but where are you?”When the victim did not show up, one of the debt collectors activated the siren from the loudspeaker, which was loud and could be heard around the neighborhood. This makes us wonder if red paint or loudspeakers are more embarrassing. headtopics.com

The 4-minute clip showed the men at their best attempts to be polite and persuade the victim to come out but to no avail. According to PDRM in Kluang, the debt collectors were all arrested in Tebrau, Johor Bahru at 8 p.m. on October 25.

“The result of the police investigation found that the victim and his friend ran a business selling air conditioners but the company went out of business.” The dispute started when the victim refused to pay the debt of RM120,000, so his friend hired the “thugs” to intimidate and humiliate the victim. headtopics.com

All suspects were between 27 and 38 years old and had past criminal records. The case was investigated in accordance with Section 5(2) of the Money Lenders Act 1951, Section 268 of the Penal Code, and Section 504 of the Penal Code.There are always better ways to claim your money back from the loaner, and intimidation is just not the right way.

