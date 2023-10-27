TikTok says govt’s claims it blocks pro-Palestinian content ‘unfounded’

The government has warned of possible action against TikTok and Meta, after they were accused of restricting content supporting Palestinians. (AP pic)

KUALA LUMPUR: Social media platform TikTok said today allegations from the government that it was blocking pro-Palestinian content were “unfounded”. “Our community guidelines apply equally to all content on TikTok, and we’re committed to consistently enforcing our policies to protect our community,” a TikTok spokesman said in an email to Reuters.

Yesterday, Malaysia warned of possible action against TikTok and social media firm Meta, saying their platforms had been accused of restricting content supporting Palestinians. Meta responded by saying there was “no truth” to the claims, adding that it was not deliberately suppressing voices on its Facebook platform. headtopics.com

