Police take statements from four individuals in KK Mart fire investigation

Pahang police have taken statements from four individuals to assist in the investigation of the KK Mart Sungai Isap branch, where a petrol bomb or 'molotov cocktail' was thrown, causing a small fire last Saturday. Pahang Police Chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the four individuals, including the complainant and witnesses, will also provide closed-circuit television footage from the nearby area to aid in the investigation.

"I have instructed the Mobile Patrol Vehicle (MPV) Unit and the Motorcycle Patrol Unit (URB) to increase patrols at all 15 KK Mart branches and two stores in Pahang," he said during the Pahang Police Crime Prevention Program at Mahkota Square Ramadan Bazaar today. Yahaya also advised everyone to remain calm and not take matters into their own hands, and to always abide by the law

