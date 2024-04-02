Federal Court: Teachers Have Responsibility to Supervise Students in School Premises

Gurus and similar staff have the responsibility to supervise students while they are in school premises, according to the Federal Court. Judge Datuk Mary Lim Thiam Suan stated that this is to maintain discipline, safety, and well-being of the students. 'It is essential that schools, residences, and similar areas are safe and conducive to achieve their intended goals.

Otherwise, the institution's providers and users will face difficulties in enrollment, whether it is for students or teachers,' she said in a 20-page written judgment on a bullying case dated 29th March. On 16th October 2023, the Federal Court upheld the High Court's decision to award RM600,000 in compensation to a student who suffered permanent ear damage due to bullying at a secondary school in Terengganu in 2015

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



theSundaily / 🏆 25. in MY

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Two men get death sentences commuted at Federal Court, Court of AppealPUTRAJAYA: Two death sentences were commuted in separate rulings at the Federal Court and Court of Appeal, here today. In the first case, the Federal ...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Federal Court dismisses appeal by youth convicted for tahfiz fire murdersBANGKOK: Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn's second son has said he wants to return to the kingdom permanently after living abroad for more than two decades, in an interview published on Thursday (March 21).

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Hanipah, Vazeer Alam sworn in as Federal Court judgesPUTRAJAYA, March 18 — Court of Appeal Judges Datuk Hanipah Farikullah and Datuk Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera were sworn in as Federal Court judges today. Hanipah, 64, and Vazeer...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Hanipah, Vazeer Alam sworn in as Federal Court judgesPUTRAJAYA: Court of Appeal Judges Datuk Hanipah Farikullah and Datuk Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera were sworn in as Federal Court judges today. Hanipah, 64,...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

'Hanipah, Vazeer to be promoted as Federal Court judges'PETALING JAYA: Two senior Court of Appeal judges, Justices Hanipah Farikullah and Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera, will be elevated to the Federal Court, according to a source.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Negligence suit: Federal Court dismisses police, govt’s bid for leave to appealPUTRAJAYA: The Federal Court here today dismissed the police and the government’s application for leave to appeal against the Court of Appeal’s decisi...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »