Authorities to Investigate Molotov Cocktail Attack on KK Super Mart in Pahang

The people of Pahang have been urged to remain calm and leave it to the authorities to take action on the recent Molotov cocktail attack involving the KK Super Mart. The Chief Minister of Pahang, Wan Rosdy, said he is well informed of the incident at the KK Super Mart branch in Sungai Isap, in Kuantan on Saturday (March 30). He stated that he leaves it entirely to the police to investigate and take appropriate action on the incident.

He also urged the people in the state to remain calm and place their confidence in the authorities. Wan Rosdy cautioned people not to take actions beyond the limits of the law, especially in regard to the socks issues. Another KK Super Mart outlet was reported to be attacked with a petrol bomb on Saturday (March 30)

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



staronline / 🏆 4. in MY

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pahang Sultan expresses disappointment over molotov cocktail attack on KK Super MartPerhaps it would benefit us all if every time we felt hurt or insulted, especially this Ramadan, we took a moment and asked ourselves ‘What would the Prophet do?’, says the writer.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Pahang Sultan expresses disappointment over molotov cocktail attack on KK MartKUANTAN, March 31 — Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, expressed sadness and disappointment over the Molotov cocktail attack involving...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Pahang Sultan expresses disappointment over molotov cocktail attack on KK MartKUANTAN: Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, expressed sadness and disappointment over the Molotov cocktail atta...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Molotov cocktail thrown at KK Super Mart sparks probeThis infectious disease is not only still around in Malaysia, but also affecting more people.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

After molotov bid at KK Mart, Selangor PAS chief says Malaysia’s harmony must be priorityPETALING JAYA, March 26 — Selangor PAS chief Datuk Ab. Halim Tamuri today urged for calm in the country, after a firebombing attempt at a KK Mart outlet in Perak became the...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Bidor KK Mart targeted with dud Molotov cocktail despite PM's call against vigilantismKUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — A KK Mart branch in Bidor, Perak was reportedly targeted by a failed Molotov cocktail early morning today. According to the news report by China Press,...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »