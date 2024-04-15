PAS Youth man forced to apologise after police report lodged against call to abstain from reciting 'doa' for Agong

Umno's Lokman Adam agrees to issue public apology, pay undisclosed sum to Khairy in settlement over Covid-19 defamation suitFormer 1MDB CEO Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court on September 2, 2020.

“I checked with the immigration... then only I saw my name under travel restrictions. I have never been arrested. Actually, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission took my statements in 2015 but I was not detained,” he said when queried by the former premier’s counsel Harvinderjit Singh.

SRC, under its new management, filed the suit in May 2021, claiming that Najib had committed a breach of trust and power abuse, personally benefited from the company’s funds, and misappropriated the said funds.It is also seeking a court declaration that Najib is responsible for the company’s losses due to his breach of duties and trust and for Najib to pay back the RM42 million in losses that they have suffered.

PAS Youth Apology Police Report Doa Agong

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ministry of Youth and Sports Collaborates with National Youth Institute to Introduce EV Maintenance CoursesThe Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) is partnering with the National Youth Institute of Higher Skills (IKTBN) to offer Hybrid and Electric Vehicle (EV) Maintenance courses, aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of young people in the EV sector.

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Ministry should review decision to lower youth age limit to 30, says MCA YouthA letter from DR ARULKUMARAN VIAPURI

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

PAS Youth rep apologises over Facebook post allegedly insulting Royal institutionHis response, laced with excuses and defensiveness, added to my distress. At that moment, I couldn't help but feel an overwhelming sense of disappointment.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

PAS Youth man forced to apologise after police report lodged against call to abstain from reciting 'doa' for AgongUmno's Lokman Adam agrees to issue public apology, pay undisclosed sum to Khairy in settlement over Covid-19 defamation suit

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

PAS Youth man forced to apologise after police report lodged against call to abstain from reciting 'doa' for AgongSaint Levant, the Palestinian-French-Algerian-Serbian rapper, made his Coachella debut, bringing danceable beats and Palestinian solidarity to the stage.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

PAS Youth man forced to apologise after police report lodged against call to abstain from reciting 'doa' for AgongA member of the PAS Youth had to apologize after a police report was filed against him for urging people to abstain from reciting 'doa' for the Agong.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »