PAS Youth man forced to apologise after police report lodged against call to abstain from reciting 'doa' for Agong

“There’s so many people we wanted to see at the same time — but this was a hundred per cent where we were coming,” Mustafa Arch, a 32-year-old Syrian-Lebanese festival-goer, told AFP after the set. “Coachella, my name is Saint Levant and I was born in Jerusalem and raised in Gaza,” the artist told the crowd to cheers. “As I hope all of you are aware, the people of Gaza have been undergoing a brutal, brutal genocide for the past six months. And the people of Palestine have been undergoing a brutal occupation for the past 75 years.”The artist born Marwan Abdelhamid spent many of his childhood years living in the Gaza Strip.

During Saturday’s set he performed the new works “Deira” and “5am in Paris;” he released the latter just a few days ago.“A feeling that us Palestinians know a bit too well.”

Saint Levant Coachella Rapper Palestinian Solidarity Danceable Beats

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ministry of Youth and Sports Collaborates with National Youth Institute to Introduce EV Maintenance CoursesThe Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) is partnering with the National Youth Institute of Higher Skills (IKTBN) to offer Hybrid and Electric Vehicle (EV) Maintenance courses, aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of young people in the EV sector.

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Ministry should review decision to lower youth age limit to 30, says MCA YouthA letter from DR ARULKUMARAN VIAPURI

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

PAS Youth rep apologises over Facebook post allegedly insulting Royal institutionHis response, laced with excuses and defensiveness, added to my distress. At that moment, I couldn't help but feel an overwhelming sense of disappointment.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

PAS Youth man forced to apologise after police report lodged against call to abstain from reciting 'doa' for AgongA member of the PAS Youth had to apologize after a police report was filed against him for urging people to abstain from reciting 'doa' for the Agong.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

PAS Youth man forced to apologise after police report lodged against call to abstain from reciting 'doa' for AgongKUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — PAS Youth member Hezry Yasin has posted an apology over his now-deleted Facebook post advocating for Muslims here to abstain from reciting “doa”, or...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Singapore makes Israeli embassy delete ‘insensitive’ Palestinian postSINGAPORE: Singapore made the Israeli embassy in the city-state take down an “insensitive” social media post about the Palestinians over the weekend a...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »