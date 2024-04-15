PAS Youth man forced to apologise after police report lodged against call to abstain from reciting 'doa' for Agong Cantopop boyband Mirror will be coming to Kuala Lumpur on April 28 at Axiata Arena. — Picture courtesy of UnUsUal EntertainmentMirror Feel The Passion Concert Tour 2024The 2024 world tour will take Mirror across the region and beyond with stopovers in Macau, Singapore, London, Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York and Toronto.
The group is responsible for bringing a new wave of fans to Cantopop music, with their individual members also releasing their solo music and acting projects. In July 2022, Mirror went viral after a tragic accident at a Hong Kong concert when one of the giant video panels fell and crushed one dancer and trapped other performers.
The injured dancer Mo Li was found to be in critical condition but has slowly recovered since then, posting an Instagram update in October 2023 reassuring followers that he was okay.Mirror consists of Alton Wong, Anson Kong, Anson Lo, Edan Lui, Frankie Chan, Ian Chan, Jer Lau, Jeremy Lee, Keung To, Lokman Yeung, Stanley Yau and Tiger Yau.
