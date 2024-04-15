Acer Announces New Nitro Gaming Laptops with Compact 14-inch Option

has announced the latest iteration of their ever popular Nitro series of gaming laptops . The most surprising part is perhaps that the bang-for-buck gaming laptop now features a compact 14-inch option, giving users seeking a smaller gaming laptop a cheaper option to complement Acer ’s more high endThere are two new models in the Nitro lineup, the Acer Nitro 14 and the Acer Nitro 16. The former features a 14.

Under the hood, the Nitro 14 will be available with either the AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS or the Ryzen 7 8845HS, with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM, up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card. The Nitro 16 however will come with your choice of either AMD or Intel processors, with up to the AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS or the Intel Core i7-14700HX, up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM, up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage and up to a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card.

Other features of note include a 76Wh battery on both the Nitro 14 and Nitro 16 options, as well as a 720p HD webcam, DTS:X Ultra Audio speakers, an RGB-backlit keyboard, pre-installed NitroSense software for performance tweaking and support for WiFI 6E wireless connectivity. You'll also find dual USB Type-C, three USB-A ports, HDMI 2.1 and a microSD card reader on the Nitro 16, while the smaller of the two loses out on one of the USB-A ports.

